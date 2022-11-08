Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Moon Israel & the West Bank: With Petra
Moon Israel & the West Bank: With Petra

Planning Essentials, Sacred Sites, Unforgettable Experiences

by Genevieve Belmaker

On Sale

Aug 29, 2023

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

Moon Travel logo

ISBN-13

9781640499546

Genre

Travel / Travel / Middle East / Israel

Description

Ancient stories meet modern cities in this deeply significant region where the past is always present. Take the trip of a lifetime with Moon Israel & the West Bank. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries including a week in Jerusalem, three days in Tel Aviv, and a month exploring the region plus excursions to the West Bank, the Dead Sea, and Petra
  • The top sights and unique experiences: Visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre or pay respects at the Western Wall, and stop at holy sites throughout Northern Israel and the West Bank. Feast on falafel, hummus, and shaksuka and haggle for antiques at a market in Jerusalem. Bike through Tel Aviv's charming Neve Tzedek neighborhood or relax at one of its beaches. Float in the Dead Sea, watch the sun set over the massive Negev craters, or stay overnight in a Bedouin tent encampment
  • Local insight: Journalist and longtime Jerusalem resident Genevieve Belmaker shares the history and culture of her beloved former home
  • Full-color, vibrant photos throughout
  • Detailed maps for exploring on your own, and useful tips on border crossings and checkpoints
  • Thorough background information on the landscape, history, government, and culture
  • Handy tools and planning essentials including Hebrew and Arabic phrasebooks, health and safety tips, customs and conduct, and information for LGBTQ, female, and senior travelers, families with children, travelers of color, and travelers with disabilities
  • Focused coverage of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, the North Coast, the Galilee and the Golan Heights, the West Bank, Eilat and the Negev, and Petra, Jordan
Experience the best of Israel and the West Bank with Moon's practical advice and insider tips.

What's Inside

Travel Guide