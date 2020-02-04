Walk in the footsteps of emperors and sultans, marvel at some of the greatest monuments on earth, and experience the wonders of East and West with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Istanbul you’ll find:

Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Istanbul

from the world’s largest domed churches and monumental mosques to relaxing Turkish baths How to connect with local culture: Haggle with merchants in the lively Grand Bazaar, shop along sophisticated avenues, and watch whirling dervishes in action

The best places to eat, sleep, and relax

Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Istanbul.