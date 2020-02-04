Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Istanbul
Walk in the footsteps of emperors and sultans, marvel at some of the greatest monuments on earth, and experience the wonders of East and West with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Istanbul you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Istanbul
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the world’s largest domed churches and monumental mosques to relaxing Turkish baths
- How to connect with local culture: Haggle with merchants in the lively Grand Bazaar, shop along sophisticated avenues, and watch whirling dervishes in action
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed neighborhood maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a Turkish phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 400 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Istanbul’s neighborhoods, plus a cruise along the Bosphorus Straight
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Istanbul.
