Rick Steves Pocket London

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in London:
  • City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase London’s essential sights, including the National Gallery, the Tower of London, and Westminster Abbey, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
  • Rick’s strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Dig into hearty pub fare with the locals, wash down a classic fish n’ chips with a pint, linger over high tea, and find the best places to stay
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into London’s history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket London truly is a tour guide in your pocket.

Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves London!
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Great Britain

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 232

ISBN-13: 9781641712637

Rick Steves
Rick Steves