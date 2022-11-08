Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Rick Steves Pocket Paris
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Paris:
- City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase Paris's essential sights, including the Louvre, the Orsay Museum, the Eiffel Tower, a stroll along the Left Bank, and more
- Rick's strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Sip café au lait at a sidewalk café, chat with locals over a picnic of camembert and rosé, and admire the lights of the Eiffel Tower from your balcony
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around on the Métro, basic French phrases, and more
