Rick Steves Pocket Paris
Rick Steves Pocket Paris

by Rick Steves

by Steve Smith

by Gene Openshaw

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781641714167

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / France

Description

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Paris:
  • City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase Paris's essential sights, including the Louvre, the Orsay Museum, the Eiffel Tower, a stroll along the Left Bank, and more
  • Rick's strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Sip café au lait at a sidewalk café, chat with locals over a picnic of camembert and rosé, and admire the lights of the Eiffel Tower from your balcony
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around on the Métro, basic French phrases, and more
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into Paris's history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket Paris truly is a tour guide in your pocket.

Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Paris or Rick Steves France!

Rick Steves