Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Pocket Florence
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Florence:
- City walks and tours: Five detailed tours and walks showcase Florence’s essential sights, including the Uffizi Gallery, the Duomo, and Michelangelo’s David at the Accademia, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
- Rick’s strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Sample artigianale gelato, chat with locals over a glass of Chianti, and enjoy the Old-World ambience of a Florentine bed and breakfast
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, basic Italian phrases, and more
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into Florence’s history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket Florence truly is a tour guide in your pocket.
Spending more time in the region? Try Rick Steves Florence & Tuscany.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use