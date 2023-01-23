Free shipping on orders $35+
Rick Steves Best of Italy
Description
Hit Italy's can't-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Italy!
- Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what's worth your time and money
- Two-day itineraries covering Venice, the Cinque Terre, Florence, the Hill Towns of Central Italy, Rome, Naples, Sorrento, and the Amalfi Coast
- Rick's tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best local culture, flavors, and more, including insightful walks through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Over 500 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout
- Suggestions for day trips to Milan, Lake Como, Pisa, Verona, and Padua
Experience Italy's Old World romance and New World excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Italy!
Planning a longer trip? Pick up Rick Steves Italy, an in-depth guide perfect for spending more than two weeks exploring Italy.
