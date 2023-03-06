Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Rick Steves Best of Italy
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves Best of Italy

by Rick Steves

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Nov 7, 2023

Page Count

536 Pages

Publisher

Rick Steves Logo

ISBN-13

9781641715744

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

Description

Hit Italy's can't-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Italy!

  • Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what's worth your time and money
  • Two-day itineraries covering Venice, the Cinque Terre, Florence, the Hill Towns of Central Italy, Rome, Naples, Sorrento, and the Amalfi Coast
  • Rick's tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
  • The best local culture, flavors, and more, including insightful walks through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods
  • Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Over 500 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout
  • Suggestions for day trips to Milan, Lake Como, Pisa, Verona, and Padua

Experience Italy's Old World romance and New World excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Italy!

Planning a longer trip? Pick up Rick Steves Italy, an in-depth guide perfect for spending more than two weeks exploring Italy.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less