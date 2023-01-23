Free shipping on orders $35+

Rick Steves Pocket Venice
Rick Steves Pocket Venice

by Rick Steves

by Gene Openshaw

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781641715690

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

Description

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Venice:
  • City walks and tours: Eight detailed tours and walks showcase Venice's essential sights, including St. Mark's Basilica, the Doge's Palace, and the Grand Canal, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
  • Rick's strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Savor calamari at a cicchetti bar, mingle with locals with a spritz con Aperol in hand, and stay in a romantic canal-side hotel
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on the go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more

Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into Venice's history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket Venice truly is a tour guide in your pocket.

Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves Venice.

What's Inside

