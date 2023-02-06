Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Rick Steves Pocket Venice
Description
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Venice:
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into Venice's history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket Venice truly is a tour guide in your pocket.
Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves Venice.
- City walks and tours: Eight detailed tours and walks showcase Venice's essential sights, including St. Mark's Basilica, the Doge's Palace, and the Grand Canal, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
- Rick's strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Savor calamari at a cicchetti bar, mingle with locals with a spritz con Aperol in hand, and stay in a romantic canal-side hotel
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on the go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more
