Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Pocket Rome
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Rome:Read More
Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves Rome!
- City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase Rome’s essential sights, including the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, and the lively Piazza Navona, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
- Rick’s strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Grab a quick lunch of pizza al taglio, people-watch as you sip wine on a sunny piazza, savor a multi-course meal at a neighborhood enoteca, and unwind in a room with a view
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more
Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves Rome!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use