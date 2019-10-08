Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Rome:
  • City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase Rome’s essential sights, including the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, and the lively Piazza Navona, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
  • Rick’s strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Grab a quick lunch of pizza al taglio, people-watch as you sip wine on a sunny piazza, savor a multi-course meal at a neighborhood enoteca, and unwind in a room with a view
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into Rome’s history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket Rome truly is a tour guide in your pocket.

Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves Rome!
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

On Sale: June 23rd 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781641712644

