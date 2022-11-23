Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Rick Steves Pocket Barcelona
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Barcelona:
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Spain!
- City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase Barcelona's essential sights, including Las Ramblas, Sagrada Familia, the Picasso Museum, the Barri Gòtic, and more
- Rick's strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Sample authentic pintxos at a tapas bar, drink cava with friendly locals, and sip café con leche in a cozy coffee shop
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, basic Spanish and Catalan phrases, and more
