Moon Portugal: With Madeira & the Azores
Best Beaches, Top Excursions, Local Flavors
Description
- Strategic, flexible itineraries including a ten-day tour of the best of Portugal and two days in Lisbon, designed for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Relax on a beach sipping vinho verde and snacking on freshly grilled sardines (a Portuguese classic!). Shop for hand-painted tiles or authentic leather goods, visit the famous Port wine cellars, or browse contemporary galleries and museums along Lisbon's cosmopolitan avenues. Savor a romantic meal on cobblestone esplanades and catch a traditional fado show in an intimate bar. Explore the Roman ruins in Évora, trek majestic mountain ranges, cruise the Sado River, or soak in a volcanic hot spring
- Trusted local advice from long-time Portugal resident Carrie-Marie Bratley
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on Portugal's landscape, history, and cultural customs
- In-depth coverage of Lisbon, the Algarve, the Alentejo, Porto and Northern Portugal, Coimbra and Central Portugal, and the Azores and Madeira
- Handy tools such as visa information, a Portuguese phrasebook, and tips for traveling with children or as a senior
Exploring more of Portugal? Check out Moon Azores.
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
