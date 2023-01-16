Moon Portugal: With Madeira & the Azores

Strategic, flexible itineraries including a ten-day tour of the best of Portugal and two days in Lisbon, designed for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more

including a ten-day tour of the best of Portugal and two days in Lisbon, designed for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Relax on a beach sipping vinho verde and snacking on freshly grilled sardines (a Portuguese classic!). Shop for hand-painted tiles or authentic leather goods, visit the famous Port wine cellars, or browse contemporary galleries and museums along Lisbon's cosmopolitan avenues. Savor a romantic meal on cobblestone esplanades and catch a traditional fado show in an intimate bar. Explore the Roman ruins in Évora, trek majestic mountain ranges, cruise the Sado River, or soak in a volcanic hot spring

Relax on a beach sipping vinho verde and snacking on freshly grilled sardines (a Portuguese classic!). Shop for hand-painted tiles or authentic leather goods, visit the famous Port wine cellars, or browse contemporary galleries and museums along Lisbon's cosmopolitan avenues. Savor a romantic meal on cobblestone esplanades and catch a traditional fado show in an intimate bar. Explore the Roman ruins in Évora, trek majestic mountain ranges, cruise the Sado River, or soak in a volcanic hot spring Trusted local advice from long-time Portugal resident Carrie-Marie Bratley

from long-time Portugal resident Carrie-Marie Bratley Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Background information on Portugal's landscape, history, and cultural customs

on Portugal's landscape, history, and cultural customs In-depth coverage of Lisbon, the Algarve, the Alentejo, Porto and Northern Portugal, Coimbra and Central Portugal, and the Azores and Madeira

of Lisbon, the Algarve, the Alentejo, Porto and Northern Portugal, Coimbra and Central Portugal, and the Azores and Madeira Handy tools such as visa information, a Portuguese phrasebook, and tips for traveling with children or as a senior

Exploring more of Portugal? Check out

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.