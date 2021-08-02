Moon Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Moon Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket

by Ray Bartlett

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781640496064

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $15.99

ON SALE: April 26th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / Northeast / New England (ct, Ma, Me, Nh, Ri, Vt)

PAGE COUNT: 280

Select a format:

ebook
Trade Paperback
From fine-art galleries and fried clams to breathtaking beachside hikes, escape to the Cape with Moon Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic itineraries, including weekend getaways to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, or Nantucket, and the 12-day best of all three, designed for outdoor adventurers, beach bums, foodies, families, winter visitors, and more
  • Fun highlights and unique experiences: Admire 19th century lighthouses and take in some local lore at the Whaling Museum. Feast on raw oysters, fried clams, and fresh fish. Kick back at an old-school drive-in theater or have a lively night at a popular drag show in Provincetown. Stroll the cobblestone streets of Nantucket or pop into the galleries and artisan studios on the Cape
  • The top outdoor adventures: Kayak through misty marshes, spot dolphins from a sailboat, hike to cliffside bluffs, or bike the serene beach paths of Martha's Vineyard
  • Honest advice from Cape Cod local Ray Bartlett on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from quiet seaside cottages to historic guest houses and posh resorts
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture
Experience the best of the Cape with Moon Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket.

Exploring more of New England? Try Moon New England Road Trip. Hitting the trails? Check out Moon New England Hiking.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide