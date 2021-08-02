From fine-art galleries and fried clams to breathtaking beachside hikes, escape to the Cape with Moon Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket. Inside you'll find:
Exploring more of New England? Try Moon New England Road Trip. Hitting the trails? Check out Moon New England Hiking.
- Strategic itineraries, including weekend getaways to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, or Nantucket, and the 12-day best of all three, designed for outdoor adventurers, beach bums, foodies, families, winter visitors, and more
- Fun highlights and unique experiences: Admire 19th century lighthouses and take in some local lore at the Whaling Museum. Feast on raw oysters, fried clams, and fresh fish. Kick back at an old-school drive-in theater or have a lively night at a popular drag show in Provincetown. Stroll the cobblestone streets of Nantucket or pop into the galleries and artisan studios on the Cape
- The top outdoor adventures: Kayak through misty marshes, spot dolphins from a sailboat, hike to cliffside bluffs, or bike the serene beach paths of Martha's Vineyard
- Honest advice from Cape Cod local Ray Bartlett on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from quiet seaside cottages to historic guest houses and posh resorts
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture
Exploring more of New England? Try Moon New England Road Trip. Hitting the trails? Check out Moon New England Hiking.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use