From the misty mountains in Maine to the coastal charms of Cape Cod, there's no shortage of adventure in New England: Get ready to hit the road with Moon New England Road Trip. Inside you'll find:
Looking to explore more of America on wheels? Try Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip! Spending more time in the city? Check out Moon Boston.
- Multiple Routes: Choose from flexible road trips like a fall foliage tour, getaways from the cities, or the ultimate two-week route through all of New England
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best hikes, views, eateries, and more, you can trek among spruce trees in the White Mountains, cycle through Acadia National Park, or cruise down bucolic lanes of Woodstock. Take to the sea and spot humpback whales and puffin colonies, shop for wood-fired maple syrup, or snag a buttery lobster roll after a day at the beach. Dive into Boston's revolutionary history, sample farm-fresh produce in the Berkshires, party in Providence, or sip your way through some of the area's best microbreweries
- Maps and driving tools: Easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions, and full-color photos throughout
- Local Expertise: Lifelong New Englander and road warrior Miles Howard shares the local secrets of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island
- Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids
Looking to explore more of America on wheels? Try Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip! Spending more time in the city? Check out Moon Boston.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use