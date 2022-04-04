Banff sparkles as the crown jewel of Canada's national parks. Explore the best of it with Moon Banff National Park. Inside you'll find:
Exploring more of Canada's great outdoors? Try Moon Canadian Rockies. Hitting the road? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, including the Best of Banff and highlights for a day trip
- The Best Hikes in Banff: Find the right trek for you with details on length, elevation gains, difficulty levels, and trailheads
- Experience the Outdoors: Ride over the snow in a horse-drawn sleigh or through the sky in a mountain gondola. Follow the vast network of hiking trails along glacial valleys and discover alpine lakes and spectacular vistas. Soak in a natural hot spring, treat yourself at a luxurious mountain resort, or discover the park's history at one of Banff's excellent museums. Grab a cup of coffee at a local shop, or experience the town's classic après-ski nightlife
- How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours
- Where to Stay: From campgrounds and rustic lodges to sprawling ski resorts, find the best spots to kick back, both inside and outside the park
- Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Expertise and Know-How from seasoned explorer and Banff local Andrew Hempstead
