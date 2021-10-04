Moon California Camping
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Moon California Camping

The Complete Guide to Tent and RV Camping

by Tom Stienstra

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781640496194

USD: $27.99  /  CAD: $34.99

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Nv, Or, Wa)

PAGE COUNT: 880

Trade Paperback
20 million acres of forest, 1,200 miles of coastline, and countless wilderness areas: Your California camping adventure awaits! Find the perfect place to pitch your tent with Moon California Camping.
  • A Campsite for Everyone: A variety of campgrounds and RV parks, from secluded Sierra hike-ins to convenient roadside stopovers, including dog-friendly, family-friendly, and wheelchair accessible options
  • Ratings and Essentials: All campsites are rated on a scenic scale and marked with amenities like restrooms, trailhead access, picnic areas, laundry, piped water, showers, and playgrounds
  • Recreation Highlights: Discover nearby hiking, swimming, fishing, water-skiing, whitewater rafting, hot springs, and options for winter sports
  • Maps and Directions: Easy-to-use maps and detailed driving directions for each campground
  • Skip the Crowds: Moon California Camping contains many secluded spots and campgrounds that aren't available in the state's online reservation system
  • The Top RV and Tent Sites for You: Pick the right campsite for your travel style with lists like "Best for Families," "Scenic Campgrounds," and "Best Island Retreats"
  • Trailhead Access Campgrounds: Find sites that offer access to the John Muir Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and more, plus essential information on hiking
  • Trusted Advice: Expert outdoorsman Tom Stienstra knows his stuff; he's hiked 25,000 miles in and around these campgrounds for over 30 years
  • Tips and Tools: Information on equipment, food and cooking, first aid, and insect protection, plus background on the climate, landscape, and history of the campgrounds
Whether you're a veteran or a first-time camper, Moon's comprehensive coverage and trusted advice will have you gearing up for your next adventure.

Narrowing your search? Try Moon Northern California Camping. Hitting the road? Check out Moon California Road Trip.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide