Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Moon Mexico City
Neighborhood Walks, Food Culture, Beloved Local Spots
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Baroque palaces and energetic streets, old-school taquerías and contemporary art: experience this bustling metropolis with Moon Mexico City.
Exploring more of Mexico? Check out Moon Oaxaca or Moon Yucatán Peninsula.
- Experience the city: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps or follow self-guided walks through Mexico City's most interesting neighborhoods
- See the sights: Wander the ruins of Tenochtitlán at the Museo del Templo Mayor or visit Frida Kahlo's home. Explore the colorful Mercado de la Merced, admire Mexico City's sleek contemporary art museum, or venture into the past at the National Museum of Anthropology
- Get a taste of the city: Feast on tacos al pastor from a street stand or indulge in the foodie scene with a multicourse meal of creative ceviche and mole negro dishes. Sip tequila and snack on botanas with locals at a cantina, belly up to the bar at a taqueria, or try Oaxacan-style chiles rellenos at a beloved family-owned spot
- Bars and nightlife: Sip your way through a dazzling array of traditional dance halls, chic nightclubs, and hip mezcal hideaways
- Trusted advice: Julie Meade, who lived in Mexico for 10 years, shares her cultural and artistic expertise on her beloved city
- Itineraries and day trips: Head out to Cuernavaca, Puebla, or the ancient pyramid ruins of Teotihuacán or follow itineraries ranging from family-friendly tours to a lazy market Saturday, all accessible by bus, train, or public transit
- Full-color photos and detailed maps so you can explore on your own, plus an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go
- Handy tools: Background information on the landscape, history, and culture of Mexico City, packaged in a book light enough to toss in your bag
Exploring more of Mexico? Check out Moon Oaxaca or Moon Yucatán Peninsula.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use