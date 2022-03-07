Moon Hudson Valley & the Catskills
Moon Hudson Valley & the Catskills

Seasonal Getaways, Farm-Fresh Cuisine, Outdoor Recreation

by Nikki Goth Itoi

The Hudson Valley is a breath of fresh air: explore historic estates, hike wild mountain terrain, and bask in small-town charm with Moon Hudson Valley & the Catskills. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries, from day trips from New York City to week-long road trips, designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, art-lovers, foodies, and more
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Cycle along rolling hills and quiet country roads, hike to rushing waterfalls, hit the slopes in the winter, or discover the best spots to see the striking fall foliage. Take a tour of Washington Irving's romantic home, admire the historic Kykuit Estate, go antiquing in Cold Spring Village, or stroll through Sleepy Hollow. Take a cooking class at the Culinary Institute of America, browse for produce at a local farmers market, sip your way along a Hudson Valley wine trail, or savor innovative cuisine at a farm-to-table restaurant
  • The best hikes in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, with trail descriptions, elevation gains, and trailheads
  • Honest advice from Catskills native Nikki Goth Itoi on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from full-service resorts and historic inns to secluded cabins and campsites
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, and history, plus how to get there and get around

With Moon Hudson Valley & the Catskills' practical tips and local know-how, you can plan your trip your way.

