Moon New York City
From the corner bodega to the top of the Empire State Building, NYC is overflowing with energy and culture. Experience the city with a local with Moon New York City.Read More
Looking to experience more world-class cities? Try Moon Boston or Moon Chicago. Exploring the rest of the Empire State? Check out Moon New York State or Moon Niagara Falls.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow a self-guided neighborhood walk
- See the Sights: Dive into culture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, or stroll down sun-dappled paths in Central Park before dinner and a Broadway show
- Get a Taste of the City: From cutting-edge fine dining to a slice from a beloved pizzeria, New York has something for every palate
- Bars and Nightlife: Jazz clubs, beer gardens, cocktail lounges, world-class theater, and parties that don’t end before dawn: New York is truly the city that never sleeps
- Trusted Advice: Native New Yorker and journalist Christopher Kompanek shows you his hometown
- Strategic Itineraries: Make the most of your trip with ideas for foodies, culture-seekers, families traveling with kids, and more
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps so you can explore on your own
- Handy Tools: Background information on history and culture, plus an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go
