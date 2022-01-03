Rick Steves Spain
Rick Steves Spain

by Rick Steves

ON SALE: September 20th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Spain & Portugal

PAGE COUNT: 1040

Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Spain. Savor authentic paella, run with the bulls in Pamplona, or relax on Barcelona's beaches: experience it all with Rick! Inside Rick Steves Spain you'll find:
  • Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for planning a multi-week trip to Spain
  • Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from El Escorial and the great mosque of Córdoba to medieval bars serving house-made madroño liqueur
  • How to connect with local culture: Enjoy a flamenco show in Madrid, chat with fans about the latest fútbol match, or meander down winding streets in search of the best tapas
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of sangria
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
  • Vital trip-planning tools, like how to link destinations, build your itinerary, and get from place to place
  • Detailed maps, plus a fold-out map for exploring on the go
  • Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Coverage of Barcelona, Basque Country, Bilbao, Santiago de Compostela, León, Salamanca, Madrid, El Escorial, the Valley of the Fallen, Segovia, Toledo, Granada, Sevilla, Córdoba, Andalucía, Spain's Southern Coast, Gibraltar, Morocco, and more
  • Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Spain.

Planning a one- to two-week trip? Check out Rick Steves Best of Spain.

