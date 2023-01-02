Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Moon Michigan
Moon Michigan

Lakeside Getaways, Scenic Drives, Outdoor Recreation

by Paul Vachon

Moon Michigan reveals the best of the Great Lake State's charming small towns, vibrant cities, and vast, untouched wilderness. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries for beach-goers, hikers, foodies, road-trippers, and more
  • Unique experiences and can't-miss sights: Get your fill of vintage vehicles at Detroit's industrial museums, from the GM Showroom to the historic Ford House, or immerse yourself in the sounds of the Motown Museum. Watch hundreds of technicolor butterflies in the Original Mackinac Island Butterfly House, nibble on rich fudge, and unwind on a romantic carriage ride around the island. Browse the art galleries of Ann Arbor after a leisurely stroll through one of the city's breathtaking gardens, sip chardonnay on a scenic tour of wine country, or explore Michigan's booming craft beer scene along an ale trail
  • The best outdoor activities: Embark on Michigan's best hikes, from family-friendly day treks to rugged dune-scaling adventures. Hit the links at the top golf resorts, cruise along the Pictured Rocks, or relax on a serene, sunny beach. Spend a day fishing and boating or watching moose, elk, and black bears in their natural habitats. Swim in pristine lakes and set up camp under a crystal-clear summer sky or snowmobile and cross-country ski through pristine winter snow
  • Expert advice from Detroit local Paul Vachon on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from campsites and motels to golf resorts and lakeside lodges
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history
With Moon's local insight and practical tips, you can experience Michigan your way.
 
