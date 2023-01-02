Moon Michigan reveals the best of the Great Lake State's charming small towns, vibrant cities, and vast, untouched wilderness. Inside you'll find:

Strategic, flexible itineraries for beach-goers, hikers, foodies, road-trippers, and more

for beach-goers, hikers, foodies, road-trippers, and more Unique experiences and can't-miss sights: Get your fill of vintage vehicles at Detroit's industrial museums, from the GM Showroom to the historic Ford House, or immerse yourself in the sounds of the Motown Museum. Watch hundreds of technicolor butterflies in the Original Mackinac Island Butterfly House, nibble on rich fudge, and unwind on a romantic carriage ride around the island. Browse the art galleries of Ann Arbor after a leisurely stroll through one of the city's breathtaking gardens, sip chardonnay on a scenic tour of wine country, or explore Michigan's booming craft beer scene along an ale trail

Get your fill of vintage vehicles at Detroit's industrial museums, from the GM Showroom to the historic Ford House, or immerse yourself in the sounds of the Motown Museum. Watch hundreds of technicolor butterflies in the Original Mackinac Island Butterfly House, nibble on rich fudge, and unwind on a romantic carriage ride around the island. Browse the art galleries of Ann Arbor after a leisurely stroll through one of the city's breathtaking gardens, sip chardonnay on a scenic tour of wine country, or explore Michigan's booming craft beer scene along an ale trail The best outdoor activities: Embark on Michigan's best hikes, from family-friendly day treks to rugged dune-scaling adventures. Hit the links at the top golf resorts, cruise along the Pictured Rocks, or relax on a serene, sunny beach. Spend a day fishing and boating or watching moose, elk, and black bears in their natural habitats. Swim in pristine lakes and set up camp under a crystal-clear summer sky or snowmobile and cross-country ski through pristine winter snow

Embark on Michigan's best hikes, from family-friendly day treks to rugged dune-scaling adventures. Hit the links at the top golf resorts, cruise along the Pictured Rocks, or relax on a serene, sunny beach. Spend a day fishing and boating or watching moose, elk, and black bears in their natural habitats. Swim in pristine lakes and set up camp under a crystal-clear summer sky or snowmobile and cross-country ski through pristine winter snow Expert advice from Detroit local Paul Vachon on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from campsites and motels to golf resorts and lakeside lodges

from Detroit local Paul Vachon on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from campsites and motels to golf resorts and lakeside lodges Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history

With Moon's local insight and practical tips, you can experience Michigan your way.

Exploring more of the Midwest? Try Moon 52 Things to Do in Chicago or Moon Ohio.

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.