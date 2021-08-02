From cities with old-world charm to endless family adventures in the great outdoors, experience the best of the Buckeye State with Moon Ohio. Inside you'll find:
Exploring more of the Midwest? Try Moon Michigan or Moon Wisconsin.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries for thrill-seekers, outdoor adventurers, families, and more
- Unique experiences and fun highlights: Wander Columbus’s trendy neighborhoods on foot or escape to quiet Amish Country. Feel a rush of adrenaline at the famous Cedar Point amusement park, hit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, or spend a day at the zoo with the whole family. Kick back at a brewery (or stay at the world’s first craft beer hotel!) and chow down on authentic German food
- The best outdoor adventures: Hike to stunning waterfalls in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, explore hidden caves, or head to the Lake Erie Islands for a quintessential summer camping trip
- Expert advice from Columbus local Matthew Caracciolo on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history
