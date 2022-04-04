From waterfalls and cloud forests to white sand beaches, a week of pura vida awaits with Moon Best of Costa Rica. Inside you’ll find:
Planning to stay more than a week? Check out Moon Costa Rica.
- Flexible, strategic itineraries: Choose the best home base for you, with regional three-day itinerary options and side trips that can be combined for a week of exploring
- The top adventures: Discover the best wildlife and marinelife experiences, rainforests and cloud forests, ziplines, surf spots, and more
- Authentic can’t-miss experiences: Swim under a waterfall, raft over rapids, explore mysterious caves, and cliff-dive into river pools. Admire the forest floor from the middle of a hanging bridge, take an aerial tram with incredible views, or snorkel with sea turtles in warm turquoise water. Relax on a pristine beach, soak in a volcanic mineral pool, and watch the sunrise with a cup of flavorful local coffee
- Insight from Cartago local Nikki Solano on how to experience Costa Rica like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
- Helpful charts with travel times from San Jose or Liberia international airports
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on Costa Rica's landscape, history, and cultural customs
