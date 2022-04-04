Moon Best of Costa Rica
Make the Most of 5-7 Days

by Nikki Solano

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781640497337

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $24.99

ON SALE: December 20th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / Central America

PAGE COUNT: 400

From waterfalls and cloud forests to white sand beaches, a week of pura vida awaits with Moon Best of Costa Rica. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries: Choose the best home base for you, with regional three-day itinerary options and side trips that can be combined for a week of exploring
  • The top adventures: Discover the best wildlife and marinelife experiences, rainforests and cloud forests, ziplines, surf spots, and more
  • Authentic can’t-miss experiences:  Swim under a waterfall, raft over rapids, explore mysterious caves, and cliff-dive into river pools. Admire the forest floor from the middle of a hanging bridge, take an aerial tram with incredible views, or snorkel with sea turtles in warm turquoise water. Relax on a pristine beach, soak in a volcanic mineral pool, and watch the sunrise with a cup of flavorful local coffee
  • Insight from Cartago local Nikki Solano on how to experience Costa Rica like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
  • Helpful charts with travel times from San Jose or Liberia international airports
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on Costa Rica's landscape, history, and cultural customs
With Moon's selective coverage and strategic tips, you can experience the best of Costa Rica.

Planning to stay more than a week? Check out Moon Costa Rica.

