Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Moon Route 66 Road Trip
Drive the Classic Route from Chicago to Los Angeles
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Price$21.99
Price$28.99 CAD
Format
Format:
- Trade Paperback (Revised) $21.99 $28.99 CAD
- ebook (Revised) $15.99 $20.99 CAD
Also available from:
- Maps and Driving Tools: 38 easy-to-use maps detail the existing roads that comprise the original Route 66, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best hikes, bites, roadside curiosities, and more, you can admire extraordinary landscapes like Acoma Pueblo or Joshua Tree National Park, explore big cities like Los Angeles and Chicago, or wander abandoned ghost towns. Immerse yourself in classic Americana with outsider art and kitsch masterpieces, find the most Instagram-worthy retro motels, and sample the breadth of regional cuisine, from deep dish pizza to carne asada
- Flexible Itineraries: Moon Route 66 Road Trip covers Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. Drive the entire original Mother Road in two weeks, or follow strategic routes for shorter trips to Chicago, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Santa Fe, and the Grand Canyon, plus side trips to Taos, Las Vegas, Joshua Tree, and Santa Monica
- Expert Perspective: Jessica Dunham has driven thousands of miles along the famed highway and provides cultural insight, insider tips, and critical history of the route
- Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas and how to avoid traffic, plus tips for driving in different road and weather conditions and suggestions for international visitors, LGBTQ travelers, seniors, road-trippers with kids, and accessibility
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 16, 2024
- Page Count
- 368 pages
- Publisher
- Moon Travel
- ISBN-13
- 9781640499812
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use