From the pastel rooftops of Positano to the soaring peak of Mount Etna, immerse yourself in la dolce vita with Moon Southern Italy. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible itineraries for exploring the best of Southern Italy, including Sicily, Puglia, Naples, the Amalfi Coast, and more, that can be combined for a longer trip
  • Strategic advice for foodies and oenophiles, art lovers, hikers, history buffs, beach bums, and more
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences for any season: Dive into the art museums and traditional theater of Palermo’s Centro Storico, and admire the Baroque monuments and carved churches of Lecce. Walk the frozen-in-time streets of Pompeii and marvel at the captivating Cathedral of Amalfi. Take an off-road Jeep tour of Mount Etna or hike along the coastline. Soak up the sun on a secluded beach or sail the crystal-clear Mediterranean waters
  • The best local flavors: Stroll quiet village streets where the scent of Sunday ragu fills the air, feast on fresh seafood from a bustling outdoor market, and chow down on authentic Neapolitan pizza. Sip limoncello on a sunny terrace or sample wines from the mineral-rich local vineyards
  • Expert suggestions from Amalfi local Laura Thayer and Palermo local Linda Sarris on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs
  • Handy tools including an Italian phrasebook and tips for seniors and traveling with children
With Moon’s practical tips and local insight on the best things to do and see, you can experience the very best of Southern Italy.

Exploring more of Italia? Check out Moon Milan & Beyond with the Italian Lakes or Moon Rome, Florence & Venice.

