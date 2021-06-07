From the pastel rooftops of Positano to the soaring peak of Mount Etna, immerse yourself in la dolce vita with Moon Southern Italy. Inside you'll find:
Exploring more of Italia? Check out Moon Milan & Beyond with the Italian Lakes or Moon Rome, Florence & Venice.
- Flexible itineraries for exploring the best of Southern Italy, including Sicily, Puglia, Naples, the Amalfi Coast, and more, that can be combined for a longer trip
- Strategic advice for foodies and oenophiles, art lovers, hikers, history buffs, beach bums, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences for any season: Dive into the art museums and traditional theater of Palermo’s Centro Storico, and admire the Baroque monuments and carved churches of Lecce. Walk the frozen-in-time streets of Pompeii and marvel at the captivating Cathedral of Amalfi. Take an off-road Jeep tour of Mount Etna or hike along the coastline. Soak up the sun on a secluded beach or sail the crystal-clear Mediterranean waters
- The best local flavors: Stroll quiet village streets where the scent of Sunday ragu fills the air, feast on fresh seafood from a bustling outdoor market, and chow down on authentic Neapolitan pizza. Sip limoncello on a sunny terrace or sample wines from the mineral-rich local vineyards
- Expert suggestions from Amalfi local Laura Thayer and Palermo local Linda Sarris on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs
- Handy tools including an Italian phrasebook and tips for seniors and traveling with children
