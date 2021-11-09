Move to the beat and savor the unique creative energy of Music City. From hot chicken to warm Southern hospitality, experience it all with Moon Nashville.
Hitting the road? Try Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip or Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps
- See the Sights: Watch country music's top acts at the Grand Ole Opry, tour the storied halls of the Tennessee State Capitol, and pay homage to legends at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Stroll the Vanderbilt and Fisk campuses, shop for vintage records and handcrafted jewelry, and go honky-tonking late into the night
- Get a Taste of the City: Cast your vote for the best authentic hot chicken, dine at a classic meat-and-three, or delight in food truck feasts featuring Egyptian treats, farm-fresh peaches, and fiery moonshine
- Bars and Nightlife: Tap your foot to some live music at the Bluebird Café or pull up a barstool for a flight of classic Tennessee whiskeys. Get inspired by up-and-coming singers in The Basement before finding your own voice at Lonnie's Western Room karaoke, or try a free line dance lesson at Wildhorse Saloon
- Local Advice from Nashvillian Margaret Littman on her beloved home city
- Flexible, strategic itineraries including a two-day tour, a foodie weekend, and Nashville on a budget, plus day trips to Land Between the Lakes, Mammoth Cave, the Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg, and more
- Tips for Travelers including where to stay, how to safely bike in the city, plus advice for LGBTQ+ visitors, international travelers, and families with children
- Maps and Tools like background information on the history and culture of Nashville, easy-to-read maps, full-color photos, and neighborhood guides from Midtown to Music Valley
