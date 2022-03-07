Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Ireland. From rustic towns and emerald valleys to lively cities and moss-draped ruins, experience it all with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Ireland you'll find:
Planning a one- to two-week trip? Check out Rick Steves Best of Ireland.
- Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for planning a multi-week trip through Ireland
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the Rock of Cashel and the Ring of Kerry to distilleries making whiskey with hundred-year-old recipes
- How to connect with local culture: Hoist a pint at the corner pub, enjoy traditional fiddle music, and jump into conversations buzzing with brogue
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a Guinness
- Self-guided walking tours of atmospheric neighborhoods and awe-inspiring sights
- Trip-planning tools, like how to link destinations, build your itinerary, and get from place to place
- Detailed maps, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
- Coverage of Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, County Wexford, Kinsale, Cobh, Kenmare, The Ring of Kerry, Dingle Peninsula, County Clare, the Burren, Galway, the Aran Islands, Connemara, County Mayo, Belfast, Portrush, the Antrim Coast, Derry, County Donegal, and much more
- Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip
