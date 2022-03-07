Moon Montana & Wyoming: With Yellowstone, Grand Teton & Glacier National Parks
Road Trips, Outdoor Adventures, Wildlife Viewing
Moon Montana & Wyoming guides you to the best of the old west, revealing the untold adventures that await under the vast country sky. Inside you'll find:
Focusing on the national parks? Try Moon Glacier National Park or Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries for visiting both states, including Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton National Parks, curated for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more
- The best road trips in Montana and Wyoming, from a 14-day Greater Yellowstone loop to a 7-day Glacier road trip
- Must-see highlights and outdoor adventures: Hit the road to see the stunning scenery of the national parks, and stop in towns where the Old West is alive and well. Spot wildlife like wolves, elk, moose, bison, and black bears, go whitewater rafting or kayaking, or drive the famed Going-to-the-Sun Road. Hike to roaring waterfalls, breathtaking vistas, and secluded lakes. Learn about the region's important Native American history, discover authentic cowboy culture, or sample the best of western cuisine in Jackson Hole
- Honest advice from former wilderness guide and longtime Montana local Carter G. Walker on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture
Focusing on the national parks? Try Moon Glacier National Park or Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use