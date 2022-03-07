Moon Montana & Wyoming: With Yellowstone, Grand Teton & Glacier National Parks
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Moon Montana & Wyoming: With Yellowstone, Grand Teton & Glacier National Parks

Road Trips, Outdoor Adventures, Wildlife Viewing

by Carter G. Walker

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781640497146

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $20.99

ON SALE: November 29th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Mountain (az, Co, Id, Mt, Nm, Nv, Ut, Wy)

PAGE COUNT: 602

ebook
Moon Montana & Wyoming guides you to the best of the old west, revealing the untold adventures that await under the vast country sky. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries for visiting both states, including Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton National Parks, curated for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more
  • The best road trips in Montana and Wyoming, from a 14-day Greater Yellowstone loop to a 7-day Glacier road trip
  • Must-see highlights and outdoor adventures: Hit the road to see the stunning scenery of the national parks, and stop in towns where the Old West is alive and well. Spot wildlife like wolves, elk, moose, bison, and black bears, go whitewater rafting or kayaking, or drive the famed Going-to-the-Sun Road. Hike to roaring waterfalls, breathtaking vistas, and secluded lakes. Learn about the region's important Native American history, discover authentic cowboy culture, or sample the best of western cuisine in Jackson Hole
  • Honest advice from former wilderness guide and longtime Montana local Carter G. Walker on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture
With Moon Montana & Wyoming's practical advice and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.

Focusing on the national parks? Try Moon Glacier National Park or Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Travel Guide