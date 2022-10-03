Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Moon Florida Keys: With Miami & the Everglades
Beach Getaways, Snorkeling & Diving, Wildlife
From Miami to Loggerhead Key in the Dry Tortugas, get to know this free-spirited archipelago of beaches, palm trees, and fun with Moon Florida Keys. Inside you'll find:
- Strategic itineraries for water sports lovers, wildlife fanatics, families with kids, foodies, and more, including a Key West getaway and a week-long road trip along the Overseas Highway
- Unique experiences and can't-miss sights: Explore the fascinating coral reefs and shipwrecks of Key Largo or visit Hemingway's house to meet the descendants of his legendary polydactyl cats. Spot colorful birds or canoe with gators in the Everglades. Venture through mangrove and pine forests inhabited by endangered species in the National Key Deer Refuge. Catch the sunrise on a secluded beach or dance the night away at Florida's best clubs and bars
- Local flavors: Taste authentic Cuban chicken stew, fried plantains drizzled with honey, and flaky pastelitos in Miami. Sip refreshing mojitos and try award-winning key lime pie in Key West. Savor some of the best fresh seafood in the country or satisfy your adventurous side with fried alligator tail and conch fritters
- The best outdoor sports and recreation, including sailing, fishing, kayaking, biking, diving, and snorkeling along the only living barrier reef in the continental USA
- Expert insight and honest advice from Florida local Joshua Lawrence Kinser on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from historic inns and beachside B&Bs to budget motels and campgrounds
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture
