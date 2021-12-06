From hiking sandstone canyons to chowing down on southwestern cuisine, fall under the spell of the Land of Enchantment with Moon New Mexico. Inside you'll find:
Exploring more of the Southwest? Try Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon or Moon Zion & Bryce. Hitting the road? Try Moon Southwest Road Trip.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries with ideas for art lovers, outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more
- Top experiences and unique activities: Wander through a ghost-town graveyard, count the bullet holes in the ceilings of preserved 19th-century saloons, or visit the birthplace of the atomic bomb. Soar through New Mexico's clear blue sky on a colorful hot air balloon. Spark inspiration and delight in the spirited art scene of Santa Fe, or seek an extraterrestrial experience at the International UFO Museum & Research Center in Roswell
- Savor the flavors: Dig into traditional local cuisine, like red sauce-smothered enchiladas, tender carne adovada, and hearty posole. Indulge in juicy green-chile cheeseburgers or opt for something lighter from one of New Mexico's many organic farm-to-table restaurants
- Outdoor adventures: Go deep on a trek into the mesmerizing underground world of Carlsbad Caverns or venture off-trail in the De-Na-Zin Wilderness to view stunning hoodoos. Raft from surging waters to gentle currents on the Rio Grande or explore the wavelike gypsum dunes of White Sands National Monument
- Ways to respectfully engage with indigenous cultures: Attend a dance ceremony or a powwow, tour a pueblo, or peruse handmade goods at a market
- Local insight from Santa Fe dweller Steven Horak
- Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the landscape, wildlife, climate, and local culture, plus advice for families, seniors, international visitors, and LGBTQ+ travelers
- Focused coverage of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Navajo Nation, Las Cruces, Carlsbad, and more
Exploring more of the Southwest? Try Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon or Moon Zion & Bryce. Hitting the road? Try Moon Southwest Road Trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use