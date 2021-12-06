Moon New Mexico
Moon New Mexico

Outdoor Adventures, Road Trips, Local Culture

by Steven Horak

From hiking sandstone canyons to chowing down on southwestern cuisine, fall under the spell of the Land of Enchantment with Moon New Mexico. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries with ideas for art lovers, outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more
  • Top experiences and unique activities: Wander through a ghost-town graveyard, count the bullet holes in the ceilings of preserved 19th-century saloons, or visit the birthplace of the atomic bomb. Soar through New Mexico's clear blue sky on a colorful hot air balloon. Spark inspiration and delight in the spirited art scene of Santa Fe, or seek an extraterrestrial experience at the International UFO Museum & Research Center in Roswell
  • Savor the flavors: Dig into traditional local cuisine, like red sauce-smothered enchiladas, tender carne adovada, and hearty posole. Indulge in juicy green-chile cheeseburgers or opt for something lighter from one of New Mexico's many organic farm-to-table restaurants
  • Outdoor adventures: Go deep on a trek into the mesmerizing underground world of Carlsbad Caverns or venture off-trail in the De-Na-Zin Wilderness to view stunning hoodoos. Raft from surging waters to gentle currents on the Rio Grande or explore the wavelike gypsum dunes of White Sands National Monument
  • Ways to respectfully engage with indigenous cultures: Attend a dance ceremony or a powwow, tour a pueblo, or peruse handmade goods at a market
  • Local insight from Santa Fe dweller Steven Horak
  • Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough background on the landscape, wildlife, climate, and local culture, plus advice for families, seniors, international visitors, and LGBTQ+ travelers
  • Focused coverage of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Navajo Nation, Las Cruces, Carlsbad, and more
Find your adventure with Moon New Mexico.
 
