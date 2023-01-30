Free shipping on orders $35+

The Open Road
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Open Road

50 Best Road Trips in the USA

by Jessica Dunham

Regular Price $27.99

Regular Price $34.99 CAD

Trade Paperback Revised
Trade Paperback Revised

Regular Price $27.99

Regular Price $34.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

744 Pages

Publisher

Moon Travel logo

ISBN-13

9781640499836

Genre

Travel / Travel / United States / General

Description

Get inspired and get ready to hit the road with the ultimate guide to America's best road trips! The Open Road: 50 Road Trips in the USA features:
  • Strategic lists and road trip options: Choose from lists of the best coastal drives, cross-country journeys, trips for kids, awe-inspiring views, and more
  • Flexible itineraries: 50 different road trips organized by region gear you up for any adventure, from a weekend getaway to a cross-country trip
  • Can't-miss stops from coast to coast: Leaf-peep along the Blue Ridge Parkway, look for wildflowers on Arizona's Apache Trail, or gaze at the mysterious Marfa Lights blinking over the West Texas desert. Snap selfies with kitschy roadside attractions along Route 66, cross the Continental Divide in Colorado, and fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves at your campsite in Big Sur
  • The best local flavors: Eat your way through Vermont's farms, dairies, orchards, and maple houses or indulge in gulf shrimp and fried okra in the South. Sample oysters and craft beers in Oregon or stop for shave ice along the scenic Oahu Coastal Loop
  • Expert advice from seasoned road-tripper Jessica Dunham
  • Comprehensive planning resources: Easy-to-use maps, helpful info on things to do, lodging, and dining for every route, clear directions to each route's starting point,and tips for minimizing your environmental impact along the way
  • Gorgeous, full-color photos and a fold-out map
  • Essential tips for health and safety on the road, navigating weather conditions, strategies for road-tripping with kids and four-legged friends, and playlists and podcasts to soundtrack your adventure
Whether you're hugging the coast or driving the Loneliest Road, find your adventure with The Open Road: 50 Road Trips in the USA.

For more in-depth information on a specific road trip, check out Moon's bestselling road trip guides.
 

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you. 

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Travel Guide