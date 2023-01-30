Free shipping on orders $35+

Moon Puerto Vallarta: With Sayulita, the Riviera Nayarit & Costalegre
Getaways, Beaches & Surfing, Local Flavors

by Madeline Milne

Trade Paperback Revised

On Sale

Oct 31, 2023

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781640499522

Genre

Travel / Travel / Mexico

Description

Towering mountains and turquoise sea, street food and cutting-edge cuisine, old-world vibes and world-class luxury: Explore a tropical paradise full of surprises with Moon Puerto Vallarta. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries with ideas for outdoor adventurers, beach bums, surfers, budget travelers, wellness seekers, and more, including a Costalegre road trip
  • The top outdoor adventures: Snorkel in the crystal-clear ocean, spot humpback whales and sea turtles out on the bay, or take a surfing lesson. Catch a sunset on the beach, go standup paddle boarding, or escape to the misty Sierra Madres for a hike
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Enjoy tacos from a street vendor, feast on Mexican delicacies at a waterfront restaurant, or drop anchor and grill your freshly-caught fish in a palapa. Shop from local artists along the Malecón, or spend a day volunteering at a turtle rescue camp. Visit a tequila distillery, sample local raicilla, and dance to cumbia as the sun sets over the beach
  • How to experience Puerto Vallarta like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
  • Expert insight from local writer Madeline Milne
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Reliable background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as common customs and etiquette
  • Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook, packing suggestions, and travel tips for families with kids, seniors, travelers with disabilities, travelers of color, and LGBTQ+ travelers
Experience the best of Puerto Vallarta with Moon.

Exploring more of Mexico? Check out Moon Baja, Moon Oaxaca, or Moon Mexico City.
 

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you. 

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.

