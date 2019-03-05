Madeline Milne

As the editor of a local English language newspaper, the Vallarta Tribune, Madeline Milne is somewhat of a resident expert on life and culture in Puerto Vallarta. She’s lived the last seven years in Mexico’s second most popular destination, and friends, family, and the readers of the newspaper regularly turn to her for advice on how to best enjoy their holiday in Vallarta, which she’s more than happy to give.



She loves road-tripping through Puerto Vallarta and its gorgeous surrounding areas; the more offbeat, the better! Madeline has explored just about every beach town through Nayarit and south along Jalisco’s coastline to Colima, and everything from the silver mining town of San Sebastian de Oeste to the best bass fishing lake in Mexico at Cajon de Peña.

