Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Scotland. Whether you take the high road or the low road, Scotland is yours to explore with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Scotland you'll find:
Spending less than two weeks in Scotland? Hit the highlights with Rick Steves Best of Scotland.
- Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for spending two weeks or more exploring Scotland
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the wild beauty of Orkney Islands and the Hebrides to cozy corner pubs in Edinburgh
- How to connect with local culture: Chat with experts on the Speyside Whisky Trail, cheer on the locals at a Highland Games event, or try authentic haggis
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a dram of scotch
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and historic sites
- Detailed neighborhood maps and a fold-out regional map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a phrase book of Scottish slang, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Complete, up-to-date information on Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, St. Andrews, the Scottish Highlands, Oban, Mull, Iona, Staffa, Glencoe, Fort William, Inverness, Loch Ness, Pitiochry, Balmoral Castle, the Isle of Skye, Wester Ross, the Orkney Islands, and more
- Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip
