Rick Steves Pocket London
Description
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in London:
Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves London!
- City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase London's essential sights, including the National Gallery, the Tower of London, and Westminster Abbey, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
- Rick's strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Dig into hearty pub fare with the locals, wash down a classic fish n' chips with a pint, and linger over high tea
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on the go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more
