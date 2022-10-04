Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Rick Steves Pocket London
Rick Steves Pocket London

With Gene Openshaw

by Rick Steves

On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781641715485

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Great Britain

Description

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in London:
  • City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase London's essential sights, including the National Gallery, the Tower of London, and Westminster Abbey, plus handy neighborhood breakdowns
  • Rick's strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Dig into hearty pub fare with the locals, wash down a classic fish n' chips with a pint, and linger over high tea
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on the go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into London's history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket London truly is a tour guide in your pocket.

Spending more than a week in the city? Try Rick Steves London!

