Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton
Make the Most of One to Three Days in the Parks
Description
Whether you're stopping for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton. Inside you'll find:
Planning a longer trip? Pick up Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton. Visiting more of North America's incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
- Easy itineraries for one to three days in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, from an afternoon sighting of Old Faithful, to a hike to Inspiration Point, to a weekend exploring both parks with mix-and-match itineraries
- The top hikes in Yellowstone and Grand Teton: Whether you're looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you'll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains
- Can't-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway with the best lakes, views, picnic spots, and more. Hike through alpine forests to rushing waterfalls and panoramic lakeside views, or catch a glimpse of wild bison, elk, wolves, or bears. Bask in the colorful radiance of Grand Prismatic Spring or stroll the boardwalks along Mammoth Hot Springs
- Stunning full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
- Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice
- Know-how from outdoors expert and former park guide Becky Lomax
