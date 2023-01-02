Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Moon Costa Rica
Moon Costa Rica

Best Beaches, Wildlife-Watching, Outdoor Adventures

by Nikki Solano

Description

Whether you're zip-lining through cloud forests or swimming with manta rays, uncover the real pura vida with Moon Costa Rica. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries designed for backpackers, beach-lovers, adventure travelers, honeymooners, and more, including the best beaches for swimming, sunsets, and seclusion
  • Eco-friendly outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, and scuba-diving: Swim under a waterfall, raft over rapids, explore mysterious caves, and cliff-dive into river pools. Hike to the summit of Mount Chirripó, snorkel with sea turtles in warm turquoise water, or soak in a volcanic mineral pool
  • Unique and authentic experiences: Admire the forest floor from the middle of a hanging bridge, or take an aerial tram to lake, volcano, and ocean views. Relax on a pristine beach and watch the sunrise with a cup of flavorful local coffee. Fill up on fried plantains and shop at a neighborhood mercado
  • Insight from Cartago local Nikki Solano on how to experience Costa Rica like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on Costa Rica's landscape, history, and cultural customs, as well as volunteer opportunities
  • Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook, packing suggestions, and travel tips for disability access, solo travelers, seniors, and LGBTQ travelers
With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience Costa Rica your way.

Exploring more of Central America? Check out Best of Costa Rica.

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you. 

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media. 

