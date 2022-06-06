Moon Tennessee: With the Smoky Mountains

The birthplace of the blues, the cradle of country music, and the home of the Smokies: get to know the Volunteer State with Moon Tennessee. Inside you'll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from a long weekend in Nashville to a Great Smokies road trip, plus day trips from Memphis and Nashville
- The best local flavors: Dig in to fiery hot chicken and authentic Southern barbecue or sip on samples at the Jack Daniels Distillery
- Can't-miss music: Catch a performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage or follow in the footsteps of the King at Graceland. Two-step with the locals at a beloved honky-tonk, listen to the strums of bluegrass, or tour studios where legends like Johnny Cash recorded their hits
- Outdoor adventures: Go whitewater rafting in Cherokee National Forest, hike to rushing waterfalls in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or spot wild bison in the Land Between the Lakes
- Expert advice from local Nashvillian Margaret Littman on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from secluded campgrounds to historic inns
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Accurate, up-to-date information on the landscape, wildlife, and history of Tennessee
Experience the best of Tennessee with Moon.
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
