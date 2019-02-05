From legendary barbecue to famous blues, soak up the best of Bluff City with Moon Memphis.

Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps

Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps See the Sites: Immerse yourself in history at the National Civil Rights Museum or the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. Pay respects to the King at Graceland, take an evening stroll down Beale Street where the Memphis blues were born, and watch the march of the ducks at the elegant Peabody Hotel

Immerse yourself in history at the National Civil Rights Museum or the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. Pay respects to the King at Graceland, take an evening stroll down Beale Street where the Memphis blues were born, and watch the march of the ducks at the elegant Peabody Hotel Get a Taste of the City: Feast on world-famous barbecue, fried chicken, and catfish, savor a homemade plate lunch with cornbread and fried green tomatoes, or opt for a multi-course meal at one of Memphis’s classic steakhouses

Feast on world-famous barbecue, fried chicken, and catfish, savor a homemade plate lunch with cornbread and fried green tomatoes, or opt for a multi-course meal at one of Memphis’s classic steakhouses Bars and Nightlife: Listen to live blues at B.B. King’s, tour a brewery and sample a flight, and dance the night away at an old-school juke joint

Listen to live blues at B.B. King’s, tour a brewery and sample a flight, and dance the night away at an old-school juke joint Honest Advice from Tennessean Margaret Littman on the real Memphis, from local businesses to historic hotspots

from Tennessean Margaret Littman on the real Memphis, from local businesses to historic hotspots Flexible, strategic itineraries including a five-day best of Memphis and tours of the art scene and Civil Rights history, plus day trips to the Mississippi Blues Trail, Tupelo, Little Rock, Hot Springs National Park, and more

including a five-day best of Memphis and tours of the art scene and Civil Rights history, plus to the Mississippi Blues Trail, Tupelo, Little Rock, Hot Springs National Park, and more Tips for Travelers including where to stay, how to safely bike the city, and more, plus advice for LGBTQ visitors, international travelers, and families with children

including where to stay, how to safely bike the city, and more, plus advice for LGBTQ visitors, international travelers, and families with children Maps and Tools like background information on the history and culture of Memphis, easy-to-read maps, full-color photos, and neighborhood guides from Downtown to Soulsville

With Moon Memphis’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of the city.





Hitting the road? Try Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip or Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip. Exploring more of the Volunteer State? Check out Moon Tennessee.