Rick Steves London
Rick Steves London

by Rick Steves

by Gene Openshaw

ISBN-13: 9781641714693

USD: $21.99  /  CAD: $27.99

September 6th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Great Britain

PAGE COUNT: 650

Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through London. From the sacred stones of Westminster Abbey to the top of the London Eye, the city is yours to discover! Inside Rick Steves London you'll find:

  • Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring London
  • Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from Trafalgar Square and the Tower of London to where to find the best tikka masala or fish and chips
  • Connect with local culture: Catch a show in Soho, take afternoon tea, or have a pint of English ale with Londoners in a pub
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a Pimm's Cup
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and world-class museums like the British Museum and the Victoria & Albert
  • Day trips to Windsor, Cambridge, and Stonehenge
  • Detailed neighborhood maps and a fold-out city map for exploring on the go
  • Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves London.

Spending just a few days in the city? Try Rick Steves Pocket London.

