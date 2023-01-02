Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail
Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail

The Best Trail Towns, Day Hikes, and Road Trips Along the Way

by Timothy Malcolm

Whether you're stopping for a day trek or taking a weekend getaway, hit the road and hit the legendary trail with Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail.
  • Make your escape on shorter trips from major cities or drive the entire three-week route from Georgia to Maine
  • Find your hike along the Appalachian Trail with detailed trail descriptions, mileage, difficulty ratings, and tips for picking the right section of the trail for you
  • Discover adventures off the trail: Immerse yourself in the spirit of colorful trail towns, peep the changing leaves in the Berkshires, and cruise the sun-dappled Skyline Drive. Kick back after a day hike at a microbrewery in Asheville, dig in to southern barbecue (hey, you've earned it), or unwind in the coffee shops and art galleries of a hip New England hamlet
  • Take it from avid hiker Timothy Malcolm, who shares his insight on the best views, waterfalls, mountains, and (of course!) breweries
  • Full-color photos, strategic itineraries, easy-to-use maps and site-to-site driving times
  • Get the lowdown on when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, and braving different road and weather conditions, plus tips for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road-trippers with kids
With Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail's practical tips and local know-how, you're ready to lace up your hiking boots, pick a trailhead, and embark on your adventure.
 
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.

