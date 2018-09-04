Timothy Malcolm was born in inner-city Philadelphia and was forever a big city kid. He hadn’t even taken an actual hike, let alone spend one night outdoors, until he moved to the Hudson Valley of New York, home to rolling hills, mountain ranges that slice across the terrain, and swimming holes that you absolutely have to find. In this playground Timothy went on his first “hike,” which may have been a half-mile into unmarked woods. Since, he’s summited peaks throughout New York and New England, along the Appalachian Trail, and in national parks like Acadia, Rocky Mountain, and Olympic.





These days, Timothy lives in Houston, working as the dining editor for Houstonia magazine. When he’s not eating his way through Space City, he’s enjoying a cold beer, watching baseball, and looking for every opportunity to get out and stretch his legs. You might have also read his work in Backpacker, October, Paste, The Hardball Times, Chronogram, Hudson Valley Magazine, and Orange Magazine.