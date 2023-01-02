Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail
The Best Trail Towns, Day Hikes, and Road Trips Along the Way
- Make your escape on shorter trips from major cities or drive the entire three-week route from Georgia to Maine
- Find your hike along the Appalachian Trail with detailed trail descriptions, mileage, difficulty ratings, and tips for picking the right section of the trail for you
- Discover adventures off the trail: Immerse yourself in the spirit of colorful trail towns, peep the changing leaves in the Berkshires, and cruise the sun-dappled Skyline Drive. Kick back after a day hike at a microbrewery in Asheville, dig in to southern barbecue (hey, you've earned it), or unwind in the coffee shops and art galleries of a hip New England hamlet
- Take it from avid hiker Timothy Malcolm, who shares his insight on the best views, waterfalls, mountains, and (of course!) breweries
- Full-color photos, strategic itineraries, easy-to-use maps and site-to-site driving times
- Get the lowdown on when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, and braving different road and weather conditions, plus tips for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road-trippers with kids
Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
