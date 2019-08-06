Whether you’re seeking serenity on a sandy beach, learning to freedive, or trekking to the top of a volcano, a spiritual adventure awaits with Moon Bali & Lombok. Inside you’ll find:

including 7-10 days in Bali or Lombok and a two-week island-hopping itinerary covering Bali, Lombok, and the Gili Islands Strategic advice for surfers, spiritual and wellness travelers, culture mavens, and more

Rent a scooter and cruise past stunning rice fields, breathe in the smell of incense and witness the Balinese Hindu rituals at Lempuyang Temple, or marvel at the cliff-top temple of Uluwatu. Crack open a fresh coconut, order authentic from a food stand, and swap stories with local Sasak people over a thick cup of coffee. Dance until dawn at a beachfront bar or escape the crowds and find solitude on a black sand beach Outdoor adventures: Trek through rainforests to the summit of Mount Rinjani and watch the sunrise peek over the caldera rim. Swim with manta rays and sea turtles, scuba dive among shipwrecks and coral reefs, or surf the legendary waves

from Chantae Reden, a writer with deep ties to both islands, on where to eat, how to get around, and where to stay, from guest cottages and beach bungalows to luxurious resorts Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as common customs and etiquette Handy tools including Balinese, Sasak, and Indonesian phrasebooks, packing suggestions, and travel tips for families with kids, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and LGBTQ travelers

With Moon Bali & Lombok’s practical tips and local know-how, you can plan your trip your way.





