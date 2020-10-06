From serene Buddhist temples to the world’s busiest intersection, experience the cosmopolitan culture, deeply embedded history, and legendary cuisine of Japan’s top cities. Inside Moon Tokyo, Kyoto & Hiroshima you’ll find:
Spending more time exploring the whole country? Grab a copy of Moon Japan. Just hanging out in Tokyo? Check out Moon Tokyo Walks.
- Flexible itineraries for 1 to 5 days in Tokyo, Kyoto and Hiroshima that can be combined into a longer trip
- Strategic advice for foodies, history buffs, spiritual seekers, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Stroll Kyoto’s Philosopher’s Path, learn about Hiroshima’s history at the Peace Park, and marvel at the towering bronze Buddha in Nara’s Toda-ji temple. Get a taste of Tokyo’s epic nightlife, stay in a traditional ryokan, or soak up views of Mount Fuji
- The best local flavors: Indulge in a beautiful, multi-course kaiseiki, and feast on fresh sushi or savory ramen. Make your way through the largest fish market in Toyko, sample sake, and get acquainted with Japanese whiskeys at a tasting room
- Ideas for side trips from each city, including Yokohama, Nara, and Kobe
- Expert insight from American expat and longtime Tokyo local Jonathan DeHart
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and conduct and cultural customs of each city
- Handy tools such as visa information, train travel tips, a Japanese phrasebook, and recommendations for seniors, LGBTQ+ travelers, travelers of color, families with children, and more
