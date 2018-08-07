Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Florence & Beyond
Day Trips, Local Spots, Strategies to Avoid Crowds
World-famous galleries, medieval towers, bustling sidewalk cafés, and a culture steeped in artistic innovation: savor the best of Firenze at your own speed with Moon Florence & Beyond.Read More
Exploring more of Italy? Check out Moon Venice & Beyond or Moon Milan & Beyond: With the Italian Lakes.
- Explore In and Around the City: Get to know Florence’s most interesting neighborhoods like the historic center, Santa Croce, San Marco, and Santa Maria Novella, and nearby areas including Lucca, San Gimignano, Siena, Chianti, and more
- Go at Your Own Pace: Choose from multiple itinerary options designed for foodies, history buffs, art lovers, and more
- See the Sights: Climb to the top of the gravity-defying Duomo, gaze at Michelango’s David at the Accademia, see world-famous works at the Uffizi Gallery, or hike to the Basilica San Miniato al Monte for undisturbed views of the city skyline
- Get Outside the City: Escape the crowds and explore rolling Tuscan hill towns, the charming medieval city of Lucca, and the vineyards of Chianti
- Savor the Flavors: Linger over an aperitivo at sunset, sample mouthwatering gelato, explore the city’s burgeoning modern restaurant scene, or enjoy a traditional Florentine meal at an old-school trattoria
- Experience the Nightlife: From a classic Negroni at an al fresco café to a swanky champagne bar or a neighborhood enoteca serving local Brunellos, find the best of Florence’s many watering holes
- Get to Know the Real Florence: Follow local suggestions from Italian transplant Alexei Cohen
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
- Handy Tools: Background information on Florentine history and culture, plus tips on sustainable travel, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
