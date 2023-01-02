Moon Puerto Rico

Flexible itineraries ranging from a few days on the East Coast to two weeks exploring the best of Puerto Rico, including day trips from San Juan

Visit a historic coffee hacienda, shop for hand-rolled cigars along San Juan's cobblestone streets, and savor a traditional lunch of mofongo. Visit ancient ceremonial bateyes and learn about Puerto Rico's indigenous Taíno communities. Enjoy an al fresco dinner in the warm tropical breeze, and dance to bomba as the sun sets over the ocean Insider insight from Suzanne Van Atten on how to experience the island like a local, respectfully engage with the culture, and support local businesses

Up-to-date information on Puerto Rico's landscape, history, customs, and environmental changes

